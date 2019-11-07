Home

Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
Oredith "Faye" Smith

Oredith "Faye" Smith Obituary

FAYE SMITH, 92, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, November 4, 2019.
Faye was born in Frame, to her late parents, Romie and Eliza Naylor. She was also preceded in death by husband of 50 years, Rev. Gene Smith; son, Kenny Smith; brothers, Paul Naylor, Dennis Naylor, Leonard Naylor, and Dwayne Naylor; sister, Oreva Thomas.
Faye was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and flowers. She loved her family, she was a faithful Christian, and a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, James (Barb) Smith; daughter, Diana (John) Mick; grandchildren, Phillip Smith, Sara Smith, April Mendoza, and Crystal Smith; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family would like to send a special "Thank You" to Hubbard Hospice House and staff, for their loving care for Faye, and the family.
A service will be 1 p.m. Friday, November 7, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery, on Vineyard Ridge. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 7, 2019
