Orpha C. Witt Obituary
ORPHA C. WITT, 89, of Red House, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 28, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be held from 6 til 8 p.m., Saturday, July 27 at the funeral home. A complete obituary will be published in Friday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019
