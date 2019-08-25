|
ORPHA LOUISA FOUTY, 80, of Nitro, born on June 22, 1939, to the late Earl and Myrtle Allen, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Oakridge Center in Charleston.
Orpha enjoyed quilting, crocheting, making cakes for family and friends, and also enjoyed spending time with her family. Orpha was formerly employed by Blossom Dairy, and Captain D's as a waitress.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Orville Fouty; daughter, Margaret Fouty; siblings, Elouise Stricker, Joyce Ellis, and Joseph Allen.
Orpha is survived by siblings Shirl Richie, Helen Cottrell, Sue Spaulding, Elizabeth Bradley, Earl K. Allen, Ronald Allen, Tom Allen, and Darrel Allen. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 26, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.
The funeral service will be at 11a.m. Tuesday, August 27, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor David Keeney officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 25, 2019