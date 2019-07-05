Home

Orpha Lyda Browning

Orpha Lyda Browning Obituary

ORPHA LYDA BROWNING, 90, of Charleston, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston.
She was born in Lincoln County to the late Secco and Emmer Vickers and was also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Browning; son, Buddy Bonsall; brothers, Clarence, Leon, Feaster, Omar; sisters, Eloise Lanier, Geraldine Bours, Anna Bell Nolen, Mildred Thompson.
Orpha was a member of the Dunbar Mt. Mission and was an avid quilter and also enjoyed gardening, canning and making candy.
Surviving, son, Terry Michael Vickers; step-daughter, Nancy Veasey; grandchildren, Michael Lee Vickers, J.D. Vickers, Morgan Vickers, Crystal Curtis, Lynn Wooden, Wayne Miller and Todd Miller.
Service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, W.Va. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 5 to July 7, 2019
