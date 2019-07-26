Home

Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
View Map
Orpha Witt Obituary
ORPHA C.WITT, 89 years of age and a resident of Red House passed away July 23, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
Born December 31, 1929, he was a son of the late Oscar C. and Edna J. Boggess Witt. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane; sisters, Dorothy Smalley and Delpha Workman; brothers, Amos, Gallie and Clarence Witt; and grandson, Dustin Lee Young.
Orpha retired as an operator with Columbia Gas Transmission. He had proudly served over 50 years as a member of Kanawha Valley Masonic Lodge #36, Buffalo and served his country in the United States Army. He was a driving force implementing the Route 34 Volunteer Fire Department and served as Fire Chief from its start (1971) until 1985. This endeavor was joined by many of Orpha's friends and neighbors.
Surviving are his son, Judge Richard C. Witt (Sheryl) of Red House; grandson, Ethan Richard Witt of Huntington; step-grandchildren Meghan Lake (Robby) their son, Wyatt of Eleanor, Rachel Bramble (George) and their son, Fischer of St. Albans; daughter, Marilyn S. Young of Red House; granddaughter Michelle Young-Pifer and her daughter , Mackenzie Jordan of Red House; sister, Faye Fisher of Liberty; sister-in-law, Martha Ranson of Savannah, GA; and special friend, Sharon Bowles of Eleanor.
Friends and family are welcome to celebrate Orpha's life from 6 p.m. til 8 p.m., Saturday, July 27th.
Funeral service will be held Sunday July 28th at 2 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with his nephew, Pastor Nyle Fisher, Jr. officiating. Burial, with military honors provided by the James E. Marshall American Legion Post, # 187, Winfield and Masonic Rites by Kanawha Valley Masonic Lodge # 36 will follow in Centerpoint Cemetery, Liberty.
You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share your memories of Orpha with the family.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Witt family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 26 to July 28, 2019
