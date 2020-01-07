Home

ORVILLE KENNETH "BUD" KNIGHT, 89 years of age of Dille died Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Summersville Extended Care Center. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, January 9th in the Big Union Baptist Church at Dille. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Big Union Baptist Church. The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 7, 2020
