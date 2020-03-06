Home

Orville Clinton Baldwin

Orville Clinton Baldwin Obituary

ORVILLE CLINTON BALDWIN, 80, of Elkview, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at CAMC General Hospital in Charleston.
He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Orville loved to fish and enjoyed spending time with his family. He never had anything bad to say about anyone and had a good sense of humor.
Orville was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Bertha Baldwin, along with his sister, Tammy Baldwin.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Baldwin; sons, Craig, and Kevin Baldwin; brothers, Jerry Baldwin, and Bill Baldwin; grandchildren, Wyatt and Hunter Baldwin, along with many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Hafer Funeral Home.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday, March 7, at Hafer Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
