Orville Thaxton Obituary
ORVILLE W. THAXTON, 78, passed away at home after a long illness. He retired from Capitol Beverage Company. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Dorma Lee Thaxton; his wife, Susie; and his infant daughter, Rebecca.
He was survived by his brother, Roger; daughter/caregiver, Rhonda (Lee) Henson; sons, Donald (Stacy) and Ronald (Tammy); grandchildren, Brandon Henson and Haley and Tyler Thaxton; and three great-grandchildren, Eddie, Lydia and Raven Henson.
Visitation will be at Cunningham Parker Johnson Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12. In accordance with Dad's wishes, there will be no funeral.
Graveside service will be on Friday, March 13 at 11 a.m. at the New Thaxton Cemetery, with the Rev. Scott Davis officiating.
Online condolences may be submitted at cpjfuneralhome.com.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Thaxton family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 11, 2020
