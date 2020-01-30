|
|
OSCAR BUCKHANNON KIDD, 80, of Sissonville, passed away, January 28, 2020.
Oscar rebuilt coal mining equipment. He loved hunting and going to church everywhere. He was a member of Grapevine Chapel Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Arna Kidd; sons, Wayne and Brian Kidd; granddaughter, Daniell Kidd; four sisters and a brother.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Ilene Kidd; brother, Russell (Joyce) Kidd; grandchildren, Jamie and Misty Kidd, and Brandy and Cliff Reed; seven great - grandchildren; five great - great - grandchildren.
Special thanks to our loving friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to the family at cpjfuneralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Kidd family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 30, 2020