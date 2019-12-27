|
OTHELLA J. (McCLANAHAN) HURLEY, "Tillie," 89, of Cross Lanes, went to be with the Lord on December 25, 2019, after a long illness.
Tillie was born in Sissonville on November 29, 1930, to the late Rossi and Beulah Lewis McClanahan.
She graduated from Sissonville High School and worked at Robinson Pharmacy and CVS. She was a member of Community Chapel Church, Cross Lanes. Tillie was very devoted to her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph N. Hurley; brother, Ollin McClanahan; sister, Sue Rollins; and grandson, Bryan J. Kidd.
Left to cherish her memory are loving children, Joan K. Kidd (Joseph Sergent) of Hernshaw, James R. Hurley (Darla) of Poca, Joel K. Hurley (Cathy) of Poca; sister, Betty Asbury of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Christopher S. Kidd (Melissa), Desiree D. Hurley (Steve Moneypenny), Ryne J. Hurley (Jessie Bauer); great-grandchildren, Christopher M. Smith and Alan M. Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. A gathering of family and friends will begin at noon on Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 27, 2019