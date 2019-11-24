|
|
OTIS CLEON STOVER, 78, of Charleston, passed away November 20, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital following a short illness.
He retired in 2006 as a Safety Director with many dedicated years of service from Amherst Madison. He was an Army Veteran and a member of Charleston Moose Lodge #1444.
He was loving and dedicated to his wife, Mary, his children, his family, as well as his many friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Troy and Martha Stover; six brothers; two sisters; and granddaughter, April Critchfield.
Surviving are his loving wife and love of his life, Mary Stover; children, Robin and Dave Cantley of St. Albans, Regina Critchfield (Jack Balser) of Campbells Creek, Betty and Arlie Bailey of Loudendale, Otis and Mandy Stover of Charleston; four grandsons, Steven, AJ, Justin and Stevie; four granddaughters, Ashley, Samantha, Jadyn and Serenity; eight great - grandchildren that he loved unconditionally; brothers, Jim and Sharon Stover of Campbells Creek, Allen Stover of Emory, Texas; sisters, Barbara and Warren Keifer of Florida, and Bonnie and Ron Flowers of Elkview.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, November 25, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Interment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation will be for two hours prior to service time at the funeral home on Monday.
Honoring Otis will be his pall bearers, Otis Stover II, Steven Estep, AJ, Justin and Arlie Bailey, Kevin Haynes.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 24, 2019