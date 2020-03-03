|
|
OTIS WALKER
BLAISDELL, age 83, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2020 at Valley Center.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather; was always forgiving and was God's faithful servant until the end.
Otis was preceded in death by his wife Edna Mae, his loving daughter Cathy, and his precious granddaughter, Megan.
Otis is survived by his daughter Pam Jackson, husband Rick, of South Charleston; son Paul, his wife Beth, of Ripley; grandchildren, Aaron Jackson, Sarah Jackson, and Matthew Blaisdell.
The family had a private service with interment at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 3, 2020