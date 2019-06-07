

OWELL KEITH BALL, born May 25, 1929, in Jeffrey, WV, passed away May 26, 2019, one day beyond his 90th birthday at Grace Nursing Home in Houston, Texas.

Keith was preceded in death by his mother Gertie Adeline Ball of Ottawa, West Virginia. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents James Shadrack Ball and Ophelia Stollings Ball, who adopted Keith as a child. His mother and grandparents provided Keith a stable and loving home. He has many living cousins who will remember him fondly as a man who gave generously to those he cared for.

Keith attended Laurel City grade school in Ottawa, West Virginia, and graduated from Scott High school in Madison in 1947. He continued on to West Virginia University and graduated in June 1952 with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering of Mines. He had great pride for his beloved Mountaineers! Those who knew him best spent endless hours talking Mountaineer football & basketball. Heaven has gained another avid WVU alumni.

As a child he belonged to the Boy Scouts of America and 4H, as a young adult he joined the West Virginia University Century Club & National Society of Professional Engineers. He was also a member of Who's Who, Thalia, River Oaks Dance Club and the Petroleum Club of Houston.

Keith served active duty in the United States Army first at Ft. Knox Kentucky in 1952 and on to Germany in 1953. He then served in the reserves until 1961 at which time he received an honorable discharge.

His employment included working in his mother's store (Ball's Grocery) in Clothier, WV, Hilton, Construction in Princeton, WV and United States Steel Corporation in the coal fields of West Virginia. Later he began working with Alcoa overseas in Suriname, The Dominican Republic and Indonesia. Finally, he was employed by Tenneco Coal Co. where he eventually retired in Houston, Texas.

Special thanks are given to his caregivers at CareTemps , Grace Nursing Home, dear friends Dick and Martha Whitley and Donnie Roberts.

Funeral Services will be held at Handley's Funeral Home in Danville, WV at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, and he will be laid to rest in the Ball Family Cemetery at Jeffrey directly after the services.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 7 to June 9, 2019