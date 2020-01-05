|
|
OWENS J. SHAMBLIN, 92, of Sissonville, departed this life peacefully at Hubbard Hospice House on Sunday, December 29, 2019.
He was retired from Columbia Gas.
He was preceded in death by his only son, Kenneth Wayne Shamblin, who lost his life in the Vietnam War. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Doy R. and Sarah O. Shamblin; his sister, Lillie Tignor; five brothers, James, Carl, Doyle, Robert Lee and Arnette.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 69 years, Dottie. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
Services will be held at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville, W.Va. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, with Pastor Robert Legg officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Floral Hills Garden of Memories.
Condolences may be forwarded to www.longfisher funeralhome.com.
Long & Fisher Funeral Home is serving the Shamblin family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020