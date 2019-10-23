|
|
PAIGE NILE WILLIS, age 88, of Yawkey, formerly of Clay and Victor, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Hubbard Hospice House in South Charleston.
He was a retired Conservation Officer for the WV Department of Natural Resources with over 33 years of service. He was also a member of the Clay Lodge No. 97 AF & AM, as well as the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. He also served in the U.S. Army.
Paige was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Eva Jean Willis. When he was 5 years of age, his mother, Hester Forsythe Willis, passed away from pneumonia. He was also preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Nile Thomas Willis and Lilly Walker Willis; sisters, Eloise Bays Blume and Gail Blume; brothers, Nile Thomas Willis Jr. and Bobby Lee Willis.
He is survived by his step-daughter and her husband, Anna and Nella Bird of Yawkey; stepson and his wife, Larry and Linda Williams of Elizabeth; sisters, Clara Faye Ewing and her husband, Bob, of White Sulfur Springs, and Jeanie Willis Brickwell and her husband, Donald, of Fayetteville. He is also survived by his grandsons, Matthew Williams, and Jason Williams and his wife, Jan, of Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Levi, Alex, Jaciee, Hunter and Kaden of Elizabeth; and several loving nieces, nephews, cousin and family members.
Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Dennis Legg officiating. Interment will follow at Orchard Hill Memory Gardens, Yawkey. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 23, 2019