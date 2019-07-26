|
PALMAJUNE MARION, 85, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord July 23, 2019.
Palmajune was a devoted Christian, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughters, Shelia Jean Marion and Tara Dawn Chambers.
Surviving are her children, Patricia Tijeriana and husband Tom, David Marion and wife Marion, Brenda Marion and husband Denny, Vanessa Jordan and husband Raymond and Robin Dillon and husband Ray; sisters, Yvonne Miller, Karen Chambers and Aundrea Hager.
Also surviving are numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren who are also left to mourn her passing.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday July 27, at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Raymond Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also on Saturday.
The family suggests donations to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Marion Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 26 to July 28, 2019