Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Resources
More Obituaries for Palmajune Marion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Palmajune Marion

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Palmajune Marion Obituary
PALMAJUNE MARION, 85, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord July 23, 2019.
Palmajune was a devoted Christian, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughters, Shelia Jean Marion and Tara Dawn Chambers.
Surviving are her children, Patricia Tijeriana and husband Tom, David Marion and wife Marion, Brenda Marion and husband Denny, Vanessa Jordan and husband Raymond and Robin Dillon and husband Ray; sisters, Yvonne Miller, Karen Chambers and Aundrea Hager.
Also surviving are numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren who are also left to mourn her passing.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday July 27, at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Raymond Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also on Saturday.
The family suggests donations to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Marion Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 26 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Palmajune's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now