PAMALA COTTLE RIMMER 81, of Hurricane, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at her daughter's residence.
She was born at Beason, WV, to the late James K. and Beatrice Shrewsbury Cottle. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard L. Rimmer; infant son, Todd A. Rimmer; brother, James K. Cottle, Jr.
Pamala was retired from Rhone-Poulenc Chemical Plant (Union Carbide Corp.), Institute Plant. She was a member of the Glad Tidings Asembly Church of God, Hurricane. She was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1956, where she was crowned Miss Red Dragon in 1956.
Surviving are her daughter, Terri A. Estep of Scott Depot; grandchildren, Amber Doll, Amy Estep and Alisha Smith; and five great - grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at Cunningham Memorial Park, Upper Mausoleum Chapel, St. Albans, with Rev. James Dennis officiating. Burial will follow.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
You may visit Pamala's tribute page at bartlett nicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 8, 2019