PAMELA JEAN BROWN, 65, of Danville, passed away peacefully at approximately 10 a.m. on September 6, 2019, at Charleston Memorial Hospital.
Pam was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She was a devoted wife, married to her husband Raymond for 50 years. They recently renewed their wedding vows on June 7. They were highschool sweethearts. Their life revolved around each other and their families.
She is also survived by her three sons and their families, David and his daughters Rayell and Cassie; Allen, Rhonda (wife) and kids Ally Boktor (Andrew) and Peyton; Chris, Amanda (wife) and kids Donovin, Dylyn, Sabrina, Jacob and Maddux.
Pam was born February 4, 1954, in Pikeville, Ky. She is the daughter of Jo Ann Sparks of Beckley. She is survived by her two brothers and their families, Michael Workman and Jerome Sparks. Pam was the ultimate family lady, and brother and sisters-in-law meant the world to her.
Family was the most important thing to her, but she was an avid antique collector. She loved thrift shopping at flea markets, yard sales and eBay. She was also crazy about Disney.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with David May officiating.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 8, 2019