PAMELA JO GOODWIN, 77, of Charleston, W.Va., and Kure Beach, N.C., died September 26, 2019, after a sudden, but not unexpected decline in health related to her fight against Cancer and Dementia. She passed away peacefully at her home in Kure Beach surrounded by family.
Pam was born in Memphis, Tenn., to her wonderful and loving parents, William E. Davis and Lois Kathryn Moore. She grew up in Paragould, Ark. Pam exemplified style and grace and was a classy woman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Pam was a graduate of WVU nursing School and worked for 10 years on the oncology floor at Charleston Area Medical Center. After Pam retired, she loved playing golf and tennis and enjoyed traveling. But most important to her was family.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, one brother, and her cherished husband, Phil Goodwin.
Surviving family includes a Son, Grey Goodwin; Daughter, Julie Farriss; Son-in-law, Bill Farriss; Grandsons, Joshua Goodwin and Daniel Farriss; Granddaughter, Lessie Farriss; and two Great-Grandsons, Grant and Zack Goodwin, all from Kure Beach, N.C.
A celebration of life memorial will be held in the spring time in her hometown of Charleston, W.Va.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of the women's unit at NHRMC, as well as the staff of the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care, Wilmington, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, live as Pam did do something nice for someone, share a smile, give a compliment, lend a helping hand, donate generously to , and love with all your heart
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019