PAMELA KAY O'DELL, of Frederick, Md., died on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Frederick Memorial Hospital after a brave fight with cancer. She was 61.
Pam was born in Summersville, W.Va., to Shirley and Ruth Ann O'Dell of Bruce, W.Va. She attended Fleger Ridge Elementary School and graduated from Nicholas County High School in 1976.
For the past 34 years, Pam worked for the Lerner Family in Bethesda, Md., as an accountant.
Pammy was known for her truly loving spirit. She was kind, humble, thoughtful and caring. She was supportive of all, especially family and friends. Her favorite role was that of Aunt to her nieces and nephews.
Pam was preceded in death by her father, Shirley, and is survived by her mother, Ruth Ann O'Dell of Summersville, W.Va.; brother, Mike and wife Angie O'Dell of Mt. Nebo, W.Va.; and sister, Beth and husband Mike Peters of Frederick, Md. She also leaves behind her loving family of nieces and nephews: Shawn Edman, Mike Peters, Allison Peters, Josh Peters, JJ Peters, River O'Dell, and Wyatt O'Dell.
At Pam's request, she will be cremated. At a future date, the family will hold a Celebration of Life Memorial at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, W.Va., when it is safe to gather.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
In lieu of sending flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the dedicated team at Unit 2C at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Online donations may be made at www.frederickhealth.org/ donatenow. In the designation field, click on area of greatest need. Complete the tribute field with Pamela O'Dell and in the note section enter 2C.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 29, 2020