Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Sue Johnson

Pamela Sue Johnson Obituary
PAMELA SUE JOHNSON, 58, of London, W.Va., passed away on January 13, 2020.
She was born in Montgomery, on November 8, 1961, to Carol Sue Bragg Johnson of London and late Delbert Johnson.
She is survived by her daughter, Christinya Riley of London; sons, Chirstopher Coping of Handley, Brodric Coping of Lexington, Ky., Marcus Coping of South Charleston; along with eight grandchildren.
At this time, there will be no service or visitation.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 16, 2020
