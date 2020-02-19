|
|
PAMELA SUE MOORE, 69, of Scott Depot, formerly of Walton, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, February 15, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, WV.
Born May 31, 1950, in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Eldon Franklin and M. LaRue Jones. Pam was also preceded in death by her youngest son, David, and brothers, Edward Franklin and Irvin Lee "Jack" Jones.
She was a born-again Christian and a 1968 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and enjoyed landscaping and gardening, and playing the flute in church. She kept busy throughout her life assisting with school functions with her children and church activities. She also faithfully ministered to the residents of Rolling Meadows Assisted Living on Wednesday evenings.
Surviving are her husband, C. DeVaughn Moore; sons, John Moore (Winnie) of Pinch, Michael Moore (Samlynn) of Kapolei, Hawaii; sister, Patricia Jones Kennedy (Greg) of Buchannon; grandchildren, Zach Moore (Kortnie Workman) of Charleston, Karlie and Curtis Rose of Texas, Caleb, Ethan and Olivia Moore of Kapolei, Hawaii; great - granddaughter, Eloise Aubree Moore of Charleston.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Pastor Michael G. Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
You may also visit her tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com to share your memories of Pam with her family.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Moore family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 19, 2020