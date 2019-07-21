PANSY "PAT" ROGERS, 87, of Ovapa, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 19, 2019, after a long illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Rogers; her parents, Benjamin Deel and Ruth (Price); a brother and three sisters.

She was a dedicated Christian with a soft, loving and caring spirit.

She is survived by her sons, Terry Rogers of Ivydale and Larry (Tracy) Rogers of Ovapa; sisters, Nancy Mollahan, Druzella "Ann" Holley, Linda Meadows, and Drema McPherason; brother, Frank Scott. Her beloved grandchildren are Katrina Nicholson, Cory Rogers, and Rebecca Lilly, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special "thank you" to Nurse Amy Summers and Mary, CNA, as well as the Hubbard Hospice House.

Visitation and funeral will be held at the Wilson - Smith Funeral Home in Clay, W.Va. Visitation service will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22. Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, officiated by Charles "Dean" Rogers. Burial will be at the Rogers Cemetery in Ovapa.

The Wilson - Smith Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rogers Family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 21 to July 23, 2019