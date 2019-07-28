Home

Parker Thomas Moore

PARKER THOMAS MOORE, 28, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday July 24, 2019, at home.
He was a graduate of the University of Charleston and attended the West Virginia University School of Dentistry, Morgantown, WV.
Parker was a member of the Bible Center Church, South Charleston, was an avid soccer fan and also enjoyed playing soccer.
Parker loved his family dearly and always enjoyed family get-togethers as well as spending time with his cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Thaxton Moore; grandfathers, Dallas Thaxton, Dr. Thomas P. Moore.
Surviving, father, Dr. Jeffrey Parker Moore; sister, Whitney Moore; grandmothers, Marilyn Moore and Virginia Thaxton; uncles and aunts, Dr. John T. Moore and his wife Mendy, Gregory Moore and his wife Tiffany, Larry Thaxton and his wife Karen.
Service will be 12 Noon, Thursday, August 1, at Bible Center Church, 100 Bible Center Dr., South Charleston, WV 25309, with Pastor Matt Friend officiating. Burial will be in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The family will receive friends from 5 til 7 p.m., Wednesday July 31, 2019 at the Bible Center, South Charleston.
Parker had requested donations for his birthday, (July 28th) to be made to The Ocean Cleanup North Pacific Foundation, Dept. LA 24875, Pasadena, CA 91185-4875.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 28 to July 30, 2019
