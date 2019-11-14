Home

Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
Patricia A. Adkins Obituary

PATRICIA A. ADKINS, 84, of Scott Depot, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on January 8, 1935, in Oak Hill, to the late Carl and Gaynela Evans.
Patricia worked at CAMC as a nurse's aide. She loved working with the patients and their families. When she retired in 1992, she went to work in private home health care until 2016.
She was born an only child, so she always wanted a large family. Patricia enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved vacations to the beach with family, books, yard sales, and resale shops, anything with a bargain. Patricia also enjoyed the holidays and she decorated for everyone. Her favorite pass time was spending time with her family and her beloved pets.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Adkins; son, Timothy Means; and daughter, Kelly Means.
She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Busby of Cross Lanes, Wayne Busby of Charleston, Mike Means of Scott Depot; daughters, Sabrina Stubblefield (Fred) of Marion, KY, Tamela Busby of Cross Lanes; 14 grandkids; and 16 great-grandkids.
The family would like to thank hospice, and our good friends Errol and Sandy Monroe of Scott Depot, for all their loving care.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Melissa Pratt officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 14, 2019
