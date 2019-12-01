|
PATRICIA ANN BARNHART, 60, of Charleston, passed away after a short battle with leukemia on November 22, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She is survived by her husband, Carl, of Charleston; daughter, Kayla, of Charleston; the love of her life, her granddaughter, Kennedy, of Charleston; brother, Otie and his wife Karen, of Lookout; brother, Gary, of Palm Springs, Calif.; a very special niece, Kelly Gladwell, who never left her side; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Christina Hackworth Garris of Longacre.
Patty was born on April 5, 1959, in Montgomery. She graduated from Valley High School in 1977 and was employed at the West Virginia Manufacturer's Association for 27 years.
Patty was a very social, upbeat and positive woman who never met a stranger. She enjoyed being a member of River Ridge Church and a part of the Kairos prison ministry that she dearly loved. She was a loyal mountaineer fan and an avid beach goer. Her family and friends will always remember her as a beautiful, bright, selfless person. She will be greatly missed by all.
A visitation is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, with a service to follow, at River Ridge Church, Charleston, with Pastor Matt Santen officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Patty's life.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements, where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019