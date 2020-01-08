|
PATRICIA ANN (CAVENESS) BUSH passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, January 1, 2020.
Pat was born January 25, 1955, to the late Mary Lee. She was blessed to be adopted and raised by the late Booker and Ozie Mae Caveness. Pat grew up in St. Albans, was educated in Kanawha County Schools and graduated from Marshall University.
Pat worked many years helping clients find decent housing, retiring from Charleston-Kanawha County Housing Authority in 2017.
Pat and her son, Ryan Stewart, married John "Buster" Bush and they completed their family with their son, John "JR" Bush. Additionally, Pat loved spending time with her step-daughter, Otilia Toler. Her joy in life was supporting John's coaching football career and watching her sons play basketball and football. She enjoyed collecting seashells on the beach for her crafts and spending time with extended family.
Pat leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband: John Harvey Bush; sons: Ryan Stewart and John Harvey Bush Jr.; step-daughter: Otilia Toler; grandsons: Alyas and Zamaja Stewart; brother: Anthony Lee; mother-in-law, Peggy Austin; and sisters-in law, Marty Alston (Redman) and Lillian Jarrett (Brian).
A Celebration of Life will be at 12 noon Friday, January 10, at First Baptist Church, 432 Shrewsbury Street, Charleston, W.Va., with visitation 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 8, 2020