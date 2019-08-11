Home

FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
Patricia Givens
Patricia Ann (Yates) Givens

Patricia Ann (Yates) Givens Obituary

PATRICIA ANN "PATTY" (YATES) GIVENS, 69, of Belle, passed away August 8, 2019, at Good Living Personal Care Home, Malden, following a long illness.
Patty was a 1968 graduate of DuPont High School and a member of St. John's Catholic Church.
Preceding her in death were parents, Curtis Roy and Mildred Meneghin Yates; grandparents, Elmer and Edna Yates, John and Margaret Meneghin; and an infant child.
Surviving are her sons, Jerry Mike Givens Jr., Curtis Patrick Givens, both of Belle; brothers, Robert Allen Yates (Nikki) of Belle, Edward Ray Yates (Brenda) of Martinsburg, Michael Gordon Yates (Kathy) of Belle; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Patty's caregivers at Hubbard Hospice House, Marmet Center, Good Living and her forever friends, Rita Richards and Linda Morris.
In honoring Patty's final cremation wishes, there will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019
