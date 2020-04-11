|
PATRICIA ANN McCOY MILLER, 61, of Point Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A private graveside service and internment will be held at Lone Oak Cemetery in Point Pleasant at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 14. In accordance with recent guidelines, the services will be limited to immediate family only. A celebration of Patty Ann's life will be held at a later date, as social restrictions allow. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., is serving the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 11, 2020