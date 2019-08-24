|
|
PATRICIA ANN NELSON, 66, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Patricia was born in Chelyan on January 3, 1953, to the late Charles Leonard and Violet Lorraine Harold Boyd.
She is survived by her son, Chaten S. Nelson of Dunbar; brother, Cecil Kelly Boyd of Charleston; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation has been honored and there will be no services.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 24, 2019