Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-4384
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Concord Cemetery
Henderson, WV
Patricia Ann "Nammy" Pyles

Patricia Ann "Nammy" Pyles Obituary
PATRICIA ANN "NAMMY" PYLES, 75, of Gallipolis Ferry, went home to be with her Lord, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Graveside Service and burial will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Concord Cemetery, Henderson. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecidented restricted time, there will be no public visitation. Services are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 26, 2020
