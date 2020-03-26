|
PATRICIA ANN "NAMMY" PYLES, 75, of Gallipolis Ferry, went home to be with her Lord, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Graveside Service and burial will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Concord Cemetery, Henderson. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecidented restricted time, there will be no public visitation. Services are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 26, 2020