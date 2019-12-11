|
|
PATRICIA ANN "PAT" "PATSY" TACKETT, 67, of Foster, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.
She was born in Madison to the late Clifford Lonzo and Inas Carolyn Linville Pridemore. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roger Lee Tackett Sr.; great - grandson, Jaxon Jenkins.
She was a homemaker and was a Christian.
Surviving are her daughters, Cyndi Ice (Jack) and Sabrina Ledford (Dale); sons, Steve Tackett (Jenny), Trevor Tackett (Chawndala) and Roger Lee Tackett Jr. (Tina); sisters, Alice Maynard (Doug) and Tammy Clark (Chris); brothers, Norman Pridemore, Phillip "PeeWee" Pridemore (Charleen) and Curtis Pridemore; grandchildren, Whitney, Jamie, Bradley, Megan, Alyvia, Kayla, Bryson and Blake; and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Annie; sister-in-law, Becky Tackett; thanks to Georgie Cook for being Pat's lifelong friend.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers, Alice and Doug Maynard, for all their loving care they gave their mom.
There will be no services at this time.
