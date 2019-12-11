Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Tackett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Tackett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Tackett Obituary
PATRICIA ANN "PAT" "PATSY" TACKETT, 67, of Foster, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.
She was born in Madison to the late Clifford Lonzo and Inas Carolyn Linville Pridemore. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roger Lee Tackett Sr.; great - grandson, Jaxon Jenkins.
She was a homemaker and was a Christian.
Surviving are her daughters, Cyndi Ice (Jack) and Sabrina Ledford (Dale); sons, Steve Tackett (Jenny), Trevor Tackett (Chawndala) and Roger Lee Tackett Jr. (Tina); sisters, Alice Maynard (Doug) and Tammy Clark (Chris); brothers, Norman Pridemore, Phillip "PeeWee" Pridemore (Charleen) and Curtis Pridemore; grandchildren, Whitney, Jamie, Bradley, Megan, Alyvia, Kayla, Bryson and Blake; and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Annie; sister-in-law, Becky Tackett; thanks to Georgie Cook for being Pat's lifelong friend.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers, Alice and Doug Maynard, for all their loving care they gave their mom.
There will be no services at this time.
You may visit Pat's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Tackett family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -