PATRICIA CAROL SMITH, 79, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Arthur B. Hodges Center, Charleston, after a long illness.
Pat loved to travel and made over 39 trips to Hawaii. She was an adventurous woman and enjoyed traveling all over the world. She was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston.
She was a graduate of the University of Kansas. She worked as a nurse with Kansas University Medical Center for several years.
She was a kind and loving woman with a passion for life, always placed the needs of others before her own, and showed her love and concern for others by donating to several charities. She shall be greatly missed by her family, as well as her many co-workers and friends.
She enjoyed gardening and working with her flowers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Tucker Smith; and two children, David Bradley Smith and Cynthia Smith Brodell.
She is survived by her sister, Linda Linn, and brother - in - law, Thomas Wright, of Lenexa, Kan.; son-in-law, Anthony Brodell; and grandchildren, Alexander and Ethan Brodell of Northbrook, Ill.
Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 36 Norwood Road, Charleston, W.Va., with the Rev. Alan Kim Webster officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Kansas City, Mo.
The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made to , 1601 2nd Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 17, 2020