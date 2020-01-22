|
|
PATRICIA "TRICIA" EASTER, 51, of St. Albans, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side.
Patricia was a homemaker and a lifelong resident of St. Albans. She was a graduate from Teays Valley Christian School, class of 1986, where she was Co-Captain of the volleyball team and head cheerleader. She grew up on a farm just outside St. Albans where she became an avid horseback rider and had many horses, cats and dogs over the years. Her love for animals never diminished with marriage. She belonged to Kanawha County 4-H.
Surviving are her loving husband of 32 years, Kelly W. Easter; daughter, Cearra Easter of St. Albans; sons, Nathaniel Easter and Dustin Easter (Celeste) of St. Albans; parents, William "Bill" and Ruth Womack Samples; sisters, Debbie Wilson Bradley (Stanley), Debbie Bauner (Nick), Nicole Samples Roberts (Anna), Christina Gaines (John), Jessica Dunlap (Craig) and Michelle Clark (Daniel); brothers, Mark Samples, Thomas Samples (Julie) and Dakota Samples; three grandchildren, Hunter, Brynlee and Gracelyn.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with the Rev. Stephen Inman officiating. Burial will be in Adkins Family Cemetery, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
You may visit Patricia's tribute page at bartlett nicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Easter family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 22, 2020