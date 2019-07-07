Home

PATRICIA G. MELTON, 83, of Winfield, formerly of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, July 4, 2019.
She was born to the late James and Cora Gunnoe and was also preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Bruce Melton; son, Bruce Melton Jr., and nine brothers and sisters.
Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Tim (Ann) Melton, Scott (Valerie) Melton, Greg (Lea) Melton, Robert (Dana) Melton, and Danny Melton; sisters, Phyllis (Charlie) Kinder, and Sue Proctor; 14 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Elk Hills Memorial Park, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.
Online condolences may be shared at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 7 to July 9, 2019
