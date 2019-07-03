

PATRICIA GAYE NEARY, 76, of Bills Creek Road, Winfield, WV, died Monday July 1, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, WV, the result of a stroke in early May.

Patti was a 1960 graduate of Nitro High School. She was a former secretary at Union Carbide, secretary for Neary Development, and a lifelong homemaker. She called Nitro Church of God her church home since childhood.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elizabeth Wygal; sister, Barbara Miller; nephews, Christopher Maddox and Justin Wygal; niece, Kim Scarpa.

Surviving her is her husband of 56 years, Frank; Daughter Olevia Neary of Winfield, stepdaughter Renee and husband Mike Wheeler of Lavalette, their daughters Jessica Wheeler of Las Vegas, NV, Jennifer Pridemore and husband Justin and their daughter Elyse; Sister Debbie Bridgette and husband Ed of Kentucky; brother, Jim and wife Patti K. Wygal of Poca, WV; many treasured nieces and nephews.

Service will 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Nitro Church of God, with Rev. Arley Cravens and Pastor Dave McCormick officiating. Burial will follow at Judson Baptist Church. There will be a visitation two hours prior to the service at the church.

Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, WV, is serving the Neary family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 3 to July 5, 2019