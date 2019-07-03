Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 Main St
Poca, WV 25159
(304) 755-1361
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Nitro Church of God
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Nitro Church of God
Patricia Gaye Neary

PATRICIA GAYE NEARY, 76, of Bills Creek Road, Winfield, WV, died Monday July 1, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, WV, the result of a stroke in early May.
Patti was a 1960 graduate of Nitro High School. She was a former secretary at Union Carbide, secretary for Neary Development, and a lifelong homemaker. She called Nitro Church of God her church home since childhood.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elizabeth Wygal; sister, Barbara Miller; nephews, Christopher Maddox and Justin Wygal; niece, Kim Scarpa.
Surviving her is her husband of 56 years, Frank; Daughter Olevia Neary of Winfield, stepdaughter Renee and husband Mike Wheeler of Lavalette, their daughters Jessica Wheeler of Las Vegas, NV, Jennifer Pridemore and husband Justin and their daughter Elyse; Sister Debbie Bridgette and husband Ed of Kentucky; brother, Jim and wife Patti K. Wygal of Poca, WV; many treasured nieces and nephews.
Service will 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Nitro Church of God, with Rev. Arley Cravens and Pastor Dave McCormick officiating. Burial will follow at Judson Baptist Church. There will be a visitation two hours prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.hardingfamily group.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, WV, is serving the Neary family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 3 to July 5, 2019
