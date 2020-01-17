|
|
PATRICIA R. "PAT" (FIELDS) HARDWAY, 83, of Poca, went home peacefully to be with the Lord, surrounded by her family, on January 15, 2020, after a short illness.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Samuel R. Hardway. Pat was born January 5, 1937, in Charleston, to the late Lovell L. Fields and Helen C. Riley Fields.
Survived by daughter, Sherry Wood (Richard Chandler) of Poca; son, Jason Hardway of Poca; granddaughter, Sarah Hayhurst (Mark) of Cross Lanes; sister, Kathy Beal (Clinton) of Poca; brothers, Lester Fields (Carol) of Georgia, Hayes Fields (Barbara) of Tennessee, Roger Fields (Carol) of Charleston, Jimmy Fields (Diane) of Florida, and David Fields (Carolyn) of South Carolina; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Collin Hayhurst; and a host of family and friends.
Special thanks to Tina Miles, Kevin Tucker and Tim Albee of Charleston for their special support of the family.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313, with Dave Miles officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 17, 2020