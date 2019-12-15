|
PATRICIA HELENA DAVIS, 66, of St. Albans, passed away December 13, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice West.
She was born January 16, 1953, in Wyoming County, the daughter of Grant and Geraldine McClure Clowser.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Walter; sons, Paul (Amy) of Red House, Mark of Huntington; grandsons, Chris (Kate), Caleb of Kentucky; brother, David of Winfield; sisters, JoAnn, Dotty, Barbara (Willie), all of Pineville; step daughters, Rhonda Cotta and Debbie Deems, both of California.
And with honoring Patricia's wishes, there will be no service.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 15, 2019