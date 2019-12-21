Home

Patricia Hughes Obituary
PATRICIA ANN HUGHES, 80, of South Charleston passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
She was born on August 3, 1939 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Joseph R. Brown and Elizabeth A. Newcomb Brown.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Hughes; and siblings, Thomas J. Brown, Regis M. Brown, Fredrick Brown, Edward H. Brown, and John M. Brown.
Patricia is survived by her sisters, Mary Simpson (Mark) of Manassas, VA., Hilda Youngerman (Ken) of North Huntington, PA ; brother, Ray Brown (Helen) of Houston, TX.; step-son, John L. Hughes, Jr. (Beth) of Charleston.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Rev. John H. Finnell officiating. A private entombment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, www.kellerfuneralhome.net.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 21, 2019
