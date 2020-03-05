|
PATRICIA JEAN TEED, age 70, of Columbus, Ohio, died March 2, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital following an extended illness.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christina Teed; parents, Kenneth and Thelma Sutphin; and brother, Thomas Sutphin.
She is survived by her children, Marlene (Roger Mallory) Teed and Jonathan Teed; grandchildren, Shaun, Breana, Noah, Alexander, and Isabella; sister, Diane: other relatives and friends.
A memorial service is planned for a later date in Charleston, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 5, 2020