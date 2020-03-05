Home

POWERED BY

Patricia Jean Teed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Jean Teed Obituary

PATRICIA JEAN TEED, age 70, of Columbus, Ohio, died March 2, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital following an extended illness.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christina Teed; parents, Kenneth and Thelma Sutphin; and brother, Thomas Sutphin.
She is survived by her children, Marlene (Roger Mallory) Teed and Jonathan Teed; grandchildren, Shaun, Breana, Noah, Alexander, and Isabella; sister, Diane: other relatives and friends.
A memorial service is planned for a later date in Charleston, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -