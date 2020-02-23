|
|
PATRICIA JOYCE YOUNG, 86, of South Charleston, went home January 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Hanover Hall Rehabilitation Center in Hanover, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Tom Young Sr.; son, Tommy Young; sister, Anna Laura Shrewsbury; brother, Roy Windon; and parents, Roy and Anna Mae Windon.
She is survived by sons Mark (Renee) Young of New Oxford, Pa., and David (Tricia) Young of Oro Valley, Ariz.; grandchildren, Justin (Jessica) Young, Ashton (Drew) Holbrook, Brett Young of South Charleston, Ryan (Amanda Reck) Young of New Oxford, Pa., David, Grant and Sean Young of Oro Valley, Ariz.; great - grandchildren, Keith Rose, Savannah and Connor Young, and Emilia Holbrook; daughter-in-law, Denise Beard; and special niece, Laura Lee Thompson.
She was retired from Thomas Memorial Hospital where she enjoyed her job as secretary for Volunteer Services. She also enjoyed working many years after retirement with her sister, Anna Laura, at Telespectrum, where they were known as "those sisters," but to family and friends they where known as the inseparable "Windon Sisters" that were always up to some crazy, funny antics. She was the pillar of her family, and she always knew what was happening with everyone. She was loving, passionate, kind, funny, and generous. Most of all, she loved being with family and friends, playing games, singing crazy songs to great-grandchildren, shopping for the grandchildren, watching her grandchildren in sports, attending table talk with her church family, and hosting Christmas Eve where there was always more than enough gifts and food for all.
We will miss her saying "good job, good job!", finding a half banana on the counter (because she could only EVER eat half), eating her famous cheese ball and delicious white cake, and hearing about her crazy dreams. Most of all, we miss talking to Mom and hearing her voice everyday, especially hearing her telling us she loves us "a bushel and a peck." Our family is broken, but we find peace knowing that she has been reunited with Dad and Tommy.
She was also a member of South Charleston Christian Church and United Disciples of Christ Church.
Per her request, there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to United Disciples of Christ Church, 100 United Disciples Drive, South Charleston, WV 25309. Notate food pantry in memory of Patty Jo.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020