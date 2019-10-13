Home

Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135
Patricia Kaye Carr

Patricia Kaye Carr Obituary
PATRICIA KAYE CARR, 61, of South Charleston, passed away October 5, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Patricia was born in Canton, Ohio, daughter of the late Fletcher and Lorena Carr.
She had worked with NAPA Warehouse and had 36 years of being a dedicated employee. She was a graduate of George Washington High School. Patricia was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary with Alum Creek VFW.
She is survived by her brother, James Carr of Dunbar.
Patricia donated her body to the WVU-Human Gift Registry to help further medical research.
A celebration of Patricia's life will be held at later date.
You may make donations to Kanawha Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 13, 2019
