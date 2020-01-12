|
PATRICIA KENNEDY, 83, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away on Friday, January 03, 2020, at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Pat was born April 02, 1936, in Crossroads, WV, daughter of the late Howard LeMasters and Virginia Fawcett LeMasters.
Survivors include her husband of sixty-one years, Nat Kennedy of Myrtle Beach; son, David of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Jean of Charleston, WV; sister, Karen of Pittsburgh, PA; and grandchildren, Natalie, John Paul, Michael J., Clare, Alexis and Austin.
The family grieves the loss of a wonderful soul, a bright and shining light.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. January 18 at First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach, 3810 Robert M Grissom Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020