

PATRICIA L. FARRY, 85, of South Charleston, passed away on July 3, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.

She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in South Charleston and St. Ann's Guild, a graduate of Charleston Catholic High School and retired from West Virginia Archery.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 year, James C. Farry Sr.; parents, Albert and Louise Dery; and sister, Carolyn Sue Dery.

She is survived by her children: Jim Jr. (Patty), Sharon Wyant (Rocky), Kathi Farry (Chris Rollins), Patrick (Barbi), John (Kelly), Pamela Brotherton (Randy) and Teresa Irwin (Jay); siblings: Barbara Baldy (Tom), Mary Margaret Hinson, Elizabeth Looney (Tim) and Albert Dery, II (Kathi); 18 grandchildren and 28 great - grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Blessed Sacrament in South Charleston at 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 7. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Blessed Sacrament Church at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 8. with one hour prior visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Hubbard Hospice House or Blessed Sacrament Church.

Good Shepherd Mortuary is serving the family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 6 to July 8, 2019