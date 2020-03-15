|
|
PATRICIA L. "PATSY" McGLOTHLIN, 74, of Clay, entered into rest on March 13, 2020, at the Hubbard House after a long Illness.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Ransom L and Dora E. (Laxton) James; husband, Early Jack McGlothlin; daughters, Paula Jean and Laura Annette; and son, William Presley McGlothlin.
Patsy is survived by her children, Cheryl Sizemore of Lizemore, Early Jack McGlothlin Jr. of Dog Run and Terry Jo Stone of Clay; brother, Jerry James of Dog Run; 10 grandchildren and three great - grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Patsy will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Pleasant Dale Church, Dog Run, with burial to follow at the McGlothlin Cemetery, Sand Fork, with Wayne Litton officiating.
Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the funeral from 1 to 2 p.m.
The family would like to thank Connie and Bobby Moore for their support during their mom illness.
You may leave online condolences to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilson - Smith is honored to be serving the McGlothlin family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020