|
|
PATRICIA L. "PAT" MILLER, 74, of Sissonville, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.
Born on July 30, 1945, in Quick, Pat was the daughter of Ward and Freda Hutson. She enjoyed her youth with her foster family in the house of Marshall and Reka Gibson.
Pat was retired from CAMC in the administration department. She and her husband Doug enjoyed the last five years as snowbirds with their extended family and friends in Florida.
Pat is survived by her devoted husband of 16 years, Doug Miller; son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Julie Miller; daughter, Kristy Lynn Miller; grandchildren, Alec Jordan, and Aris Jordyn Miller, Dalton Wayne and Kailey Dawn Young; sisters, Carolyn Cadle and Connie Ondo; and brother, Ernest Hutson.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, on her birthday.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made to the Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 16, 2020