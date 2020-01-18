Home

Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Patricia Loretta Roberts

Patricia Loretta Roberts Obituary

PATRICIA LORETTA ROBERTS, 73, of Elkview, went to meet her loving husband in Heaven, January 14, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry "Truman" Roberts.
Patricia was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed reading and enjoyed nature and wildlife.
She is survived by her sons, Anthony (Peggy) Roberts and Aaron (Rachael) Roberts; and grandchildren, Jacob, Colton, and Brayden Roberts.
In honor of Patricia's request, there will be no service at this time.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 18, 2020
