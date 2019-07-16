Home

Patricia Lou (Buckley) Cook

Patricia Lou (Buckley) Cook Obituary
PATRICIA LOU (BUCKLEY) COOK, 88, daughter of the late Gordon and Beatrice Buckley of Charleston, W.Va., died on July 3, 2019, of kidney failure at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, Ill.
She was born in Charleston, W.Va., and spent her early years there.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Marshall Cook of Downers Grove, Ill.; one daughter, Terrie Lynn Cook of Downers Grove, Ill.; two sons, Jeffery Marshall and wife Darla of Paducah, Ky., and John Kevin of Paducah, Ky. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Buckley Jorgensen and husband John of Buckeystown, Md., and Scottsdale, Ariz.; one granddaughter, Kisha, and one great-granddaughter, Kaiden, both of Paducah, Ky.; one niece, Lisa of Ashville, N.C.; and one nephew, John Jr. of Frederick, Md. She is survived by her husband's niece, Janis, and two nephews, John Patrick and Robert Michael.
She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, John Ralph Cook and wife Pauline; sisters-in-law, Veronica LaMond and Winaka Knopp.
She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, W.Va., attended classes at Morris Harvey College and worked for the C&P Telephone Company in the Engineering Department.
Memorial Services will be held at Milner and Orr Funeral Home, 3745 Old US Highway 45 South, Paducah, Ky., at 10 a.m. on July 23.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or online at www.kidney.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 16 to July 18, 2019
