Leonard Johnson Funeral Home Inc
8706 California Ave
Marmet, WV 25315
(304) 949-3322
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Patricia Lynn "Patsy" Eastman

Patricia Lynn "Patsy" Eastman Obituary

PATRICIA LYNN "PATSY" EASTMAN, 66 of Victor died March 9, 2020 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Ronceverte.
She was a loving, mother, grandmother and sister and was a member of the Supreme Pythian Sisters in Ansted.
She was preceded in death by Parents: William "Bill" and Dora Green Pettry; Sisters: Victoria Green, Reathel Skaggs, Ellen Adkins, Barbara Linville; Brothers: Billy, Curtis and Sonny Pettry.
Surviving are Sons: Dennis (Melanie) Pettry of Glasgow, Jimmy (Amber) Pettry of Chesapeake, Steven (Sara) Eastman of Victor; Sisters: Rosalee Pack of Marmet, Delphine Knipp of Ohio; Brother: Buddy Pettry of Ohio; Grandchildren: Tyler Pettry of Wheeling, Brandy Carpenter of Alum Creek, Haley Pettry of Charleston, Kendra Pettry of Cabin Creek, Terena Eastman of Victor, Raelynn Pettry of Chesapeake and Laylah Eastman of Victor.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday March 14, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Dawes Mountain. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 12, 2020
