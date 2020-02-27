|
PATRICIA LYNN "PATTY" SHIRK, 61, fought the good fight, kept the faith and finished the race Tuesday, February 25, 2020, joyfully celebrating Mardi Gras in heaven with her savior after passing away at CAMC Memorial hospital.
She was born in Roanoke, Va., on July 5, 1958. She graduated Charleston High School, Class of 1976, and received her degree from West Virginia State University. She was employed at the WV Dept. of Highways and was a member of the New Hope Community Church, Charleston.
She will be remembered for her love of music, baseball, and the beach, as well as her generous spirit and beautiful smile. She was a passionate advocate and worked tirelessly for many causes and charities that she cared deeply for.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Shirk and Claudine Nelson Shirk.
She is survived by her siblings, Joan Frederick (Newport News, Va.), Stu Shirk and his wife Joyce (St. Albans, W.Va.), Tommy Shirk (Baton Rouge, La.), Robert Shirk and his wife Jamie (South Charleston, W.Va.), and Judy Simms (St. Albans, W.Va.); her beloved nieces and nephews; her dear friend of 45 years, Lynn Brookshire; and numerous close friends and extended family she affectionately referred to as her Peeps.
A celebration of life will be 12 noon, Saturday, February 29, at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., with Rev. Dr. Jeff Biddle Jr. and Rev. Bob Otey officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.
Memorial donations may be made to the CAMC Foundation through the Grateful Patient program (camcfoundation.org/giving/grateful-patients) in honor of the exceptional care and compassion Patty received from the nurses and staff at CAMC Memorial Hospital. She was referred to as the sweetest patient by too many people to name who stood by her during the final weeks of her courageous battle against breast cancer.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 27, 2020